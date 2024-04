The Dodgers recalled Varland from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

Varland will come up from the minors to provide a fresh arm to the Dodgers' bullpen. He owns a 6.53 ERA and 2.08 WHIP across 20.2 career big-league innings and will likely be limited to low-leverage situations. Dinelson Lamet was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.