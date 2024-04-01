The Dodgers optioned Varland to Triple-A Oklahoma City on March 22.

Varland closed the 2023 season on the 60-day injured list due to right knee inflammation, but he was healthy for the start of spring training and pitched well enough in the early part of camp to earn a spot on the Dodgers' 31-player travel squad for the two-game Seoul Series in South Korea with the Padres. He came on in relief during the second game of the series March 21 and retired the only batter he faced in a 15-11 loss. He was one of three players sent back to minor-league camp upon the Dodgers' return to the United States and is now set to pitch out of the Oklahoma City bullpen before he awaits his next opportunity with the big club.