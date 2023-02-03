Jones signed a minor-league contract Friday with the Dodgers that includes an invitation to major-league spring training, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Jones hasn't appeared in a game at the MLB level since way back in 2015 with the Mariners, but maybe the Dodgers can work some magic here. The outfielder-turned-reliever posted a 4.24 ERA over 17 innings last season in the Rangers' minor league system.