Jones (knee) has made four relief appearances for Triple-A Round Rock this season, giving up three earned runs on four hits and a walk while striking out five over 4.1 innings.
The outfielder-turned-pitcher is back in action after he spent all of 2020 recovering from right knee surgery. The 32-year-old Jones doesn't possess a spot on the Rangers' 40-man roster, which could make it difficult for him to earn a promotion at any point in 2021.
