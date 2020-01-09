Rangers' James Jones: Invited to Rangers' camp
Jones signed a minor-league contract with the Rangers on Thursday as a non-roster invitee.
Jones underwent Tommy John surgery in 2016, but he has spent time in the Rangers' organization since then. The 31-year-old posted a 2.45 ERA last year with Triple-A Nashville and will get to compete in major-league spring training ahead of the 2020 season.
More News
-
Rangers' James Jones: Inks minor-league deal with Texas•
-
Rangers' James Jones: Signs minor-league deal with Texas for 2017•
-
Rangers' James Jones: Placed on DL•
-
Rangers' James Jones: Converted to pitcher•
-
Rangers' James Jones: Reassigned to minor league camp•
-
James Jones: Signs minor-league deal with Rangers•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
32 things you missed because football
Fantasy Football has a way of luring away otherwise dedicated Fantasy Baseballers, causing...
-
Fantasy baseball: 1B/DH sleepers, busts
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Prospects: Top 30 pitchers
Some bad breaks for some big-name pitching prospects has caused the talent to bottleneck over...
-
Prospects: Top 20 outfielders
A position that stands out for its athleticism, outfield also offers some of the highest-upside...
-
Prospects: Top 10 shortstops
Shortstop is a position of studs these days, and with the caliber of prospects manning it in...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...