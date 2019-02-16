Rangers' James Jones: Inks minor-league deal with Texas
The Rangers re-signed Jones to a minor-league contract, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Jones will continue his transformation from outfielder to pitcher, one the started in 2016. Injuries and wildness have impact that transition. The 30-year-old left-hander owns a 7.61 ERA while giving up 53 hits and 23 walks over 36.2 innings.
