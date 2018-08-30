Fields (shoulder) expects to be activated from the 60-day disabled list over the weekend, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Fields has been sidelined since June 28 with a shoulder issue, but he's apparently feeling great after completing an eight-game rehab stint with Triple-A Oklahoma City and the Arizona League Dodgers (despite allowing five runs and three homers in seven innings). Once he's activated, Fields will likely be eased back into a setup role. He compiled a shiny 2.36 ERA across 34.1 innings before landing on the DL.