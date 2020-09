Urias (3-0) allowed one run on four hits and struck out five over six innings in a win over the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

The only damage on Urias' line was a solo home run by Carson Kelly in the third inning. The other three hits he allowed were singles. Tuesday also marked the second time in seven starts Urias didn't walk a batter. The 24-year-old southpaw has a 3.27 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 29 strikeouts through 33 innings this season. He lines up for a home start versus the Rockies on Sunday.