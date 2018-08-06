Manager Dave Roberts said the Dodgers intend to deploy Urias (shoulder) as a reliever once the 21-year-old returns from the 60-day disabled list later in the second half, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.

One of the more heralded pitching prospects in recent years, Urias' long-term outlook became muddled after he required a major operation on his shoulder last June. Because of the extensive depth the Dodgers already have in the rotation along with the uncertainty of how effective Urias might be once he returns, the organization will prep him for a relief role, with the lefty likely to work in lower-leverage spots initially. Urias will presumably get stretched out for starting duty again next spring, but the temporary move to the bullpen should allow for a quicker rehab. He began his minor-league assignment with the Dodgers' rookie-level Arizona League affiliate Saturday, striking out four of the six batters he faced over 1.2 scoreless innings.