Dodgers' Julio Urias: Set for relief work once activated
Manager Dave Roberts said the Dodgers intend to deploy Urias (shoulder) as a reliever once the 21-year-old returns from the 60-day disabled list later in the second half, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.
One of the more heralded pitching prospects in recent years, Urias' long-term outlook became muddled after he required a major operation on his shoulder last June. Because of the extensive depth the Dodgers already have in the rotation along with the uncertainty of how effective Urias might be once he returns, the organization will prep him for a relief role, with the lefty likely to work in lower-leverage spots initially. Urias will presumably get stretched out for starting duty again next spring, but the temporary move to the bullpen should allow for a quicker rehab. He began his minor-league assignment with the Dodgers' rookie-level Arizona League affiliate Saturday, striking out four of the six batters he faced over 1.2 scoreless innings.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: McCullers replacements
With Lance McCullers dealing with an elbow injury, the Astros need a replacement. And so do...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sanchez falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Nunez rising
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Kopech making a comeback
After struggling with control all season, Michael Kopech is back to looking like the elite...