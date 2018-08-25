Dodgers' Julio Urias: Will be up in September
Urias (shoulder) will be a September call-up, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Manager Dave Roberts confirmed Saturday that Urias will be up with the team in September. He'll presumably be used in a bullpen role when he returns, as he's maxed out at 44 pitches in his rehab appearances.
