Dodgers' Justin Turner: Dealing with wrist soreness
Turner is dealing with left wrist soreness, which explains his absence from Tuesday's starting lineup against the Pirates, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The issue cropped up over the weekend, but Turner is receiving treatment and expects to be back in the starting lineup Wednesday, according to Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register. That said, the Dodgers will obviously proceed cautiously with the stud third baseman, especially considering the soreness is in the same wrist that he fractured in spring training. He should be considered day-to-day for now. Max Muncy is starting at third base and hitting second in his stead Tuesday.
