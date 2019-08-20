Dodgers' Justin Turner: Out of Tuesday's lineup

Turner is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Blue Jays.

With the Dodgers getting close to fully healthy, they can now afford to give veterans Justin Turner a strategic day off here and there. He is hitting .362 with six home runs in 16 games this month. Max Muncy slides over to the hot corner while Enrique Hernandez starts at second base.

