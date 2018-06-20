Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Converts 18th save
Jansen struck out a batter over a clean inning en route to his 18th save of the season in a 4-3 win over the Cubs on Tuesday.
Jansen closed out the first game of a doubleheader, and he was seen warming up in Game 2, although he wasn't used in the extra-inning loss. The 30-year-old endured what seemed to be early-season fatigue following last season's World Series loss, and now owns a 2.41 ERA and 0.92 WHIP over 33.2 innings. Jansen's strikeout rate (9.0 K/9) hasn't fully recovered, but that's the only criticism left in what looks to be another dominant campaign from the dominant closer.
