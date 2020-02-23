Play

Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Good velocity early on

Jansen sat between 92 and 93 mph in his first spring outing Sunday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

The information was relayed by manager Dave Roberts, who added that was well above the 85 to 87 mph velocity Jansen showed in his first outing last season. As for results, Jansen completed one inning against the Cubs, whiffing two while not allowing a baserunner.

