Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Sharp in return

Jansen fired a clean inning with a strikeout in Wednesday's 8-1 win over the Reds.

Jansen didn't travel with the club during last weekend's series in Colorado due to his heart condition. The absence was purely precautionary, and the closer immediately rejoined the bullpen Monday. Jansen has now made five consecutive scoreless appearances with a 6:0 K:BB ratio following his brief struggles at the end of August.

