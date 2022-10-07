Pillar (shoulder) took live batting practice Wednesday and is available if needed for the postseason, per MLB.com.

When Pillar underwent left shoulder surgery in early June, it was presumed that his season was over. However, the veteran outfielder has worked his way back to full health and played in six minor-league rehab games at the end of September, going 7-for-22 with a home run and six RBI. He'll be able to play in the postseason if called upon, though the Dodgers are unlikely to require his services unless injuries create a need.