Negron (forehead) is not in Saturday's lineup against the Braves, Alanna Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.

He passed a concussion test and X-rays were negative after he suffered a forehead contusion and nose abrasion in Thursday's game. His absence from Saturday's lineup against righty Mike Foltynewicz isn't necessarily injury related, as Negron typically only starts against southpaws.

