Negron was released by the Dodgers on Tuesday, Andersen Pickard of MLBDailyDish.com reports.

Negron appeared in 40 games for the Mariners and Dodgers last season, hitting just .247/.293/.338. The 33-year-old has started everywhere except pitcher and catcher in his career but has never played more than 50 games in a season due to his weak bat.

