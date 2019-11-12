Play

Negron announced his retirement on his personal Twitter page Tuesday.

Negron was reportedly released earlier in the day, but it now appears that he left the Dodgers of his own accord. The 33-year-old will end his career having played parts of six seasons in the big leagues for the Reds, Diamondbacks, Mariners and Dodgers, hitting .221/.291/.336 with nine homers and 10 steals in 170 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories