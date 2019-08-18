Dodgers' Kris Negron: Back in action against lefty
Negron (forehead) is starting at second base and hitting eighth Sunday against the Braves, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Negron typically only plays against lefties, so he may have been healthy enough to re-enter the lineup before Sunday. He gets the nod with southpaw Max Fried on the hill for Atlanta.
