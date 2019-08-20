Dodgers' Kris Negron: To IL with neck soreness
Negron was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with neck soreness, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
He was either going to land on the IL or be optioned to Triple-A with Enrique Hernandez and Chris Taylor getting activated Tuesday. Negron will probably play a small role once rosters expand in September.
