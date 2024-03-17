Manager Dave Roberts said Sunday that Hurt has a "very good possibility" of being a relief option for the Dodgers during the season-opening series against the Padres in South Korea, which begins Wednesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The 25-year-old has prepped as a starter during spring training and is still viewed as a one long term, but he could help Los Angeles in relief to begin the season. Hurt's inclusion on the roster for South Korea doesn't necessarily mean he'll retain that spot once the Dodgers return stateside, but it could give him a chance to show why he should stick in the majors.