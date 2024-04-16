Hurt was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City and will start Tuesday against the Nationals, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Hurt has given up one earned run across 6.2 career MLB innings, and Tuesday will mark his first time starting a big-league game. The 25-year-old righty has made two starts in Triple-A this season but has only been stretched out to roughly 45 pitches, so his outing Tuesday figures to be relatively brief. Ryan Yarbrough is expected to serve in bulk relief once Hurt is removed from the game.