Hurt was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Hurt opened the 2024 campaign with the major-league roster, appearing in two contests prior to being sent down Sunday. The right hander allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits and a walk while striking out three batters over 4.2 innings and he'll likely earn another shot with the Dodgers relatively soon. In a corresponding move, Nabil Crismatt will replace Hurt in the team's bullpen for the time being.