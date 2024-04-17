Hurt threw two shutout innings as the Dodgers opener on Tuesday against the Nationals. He allowed three hits and did not walk or strike out a batter.

Hurt was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma to start Tuesday's game and managed to work through two scoreless frames. The Nationals opened up the game with three straight hits but did not score after CJ Abrams was thrown out at home on a Jesse Winker double. Hurt has now given up two runs (one earned) while striking out three in 6.2 major league innings this year.