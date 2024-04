The Dodgers are expected to recall Hurt from Triple-A Oklahoma City, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

It's not clear whether Hurt will be used as a starter or reliever. He made the Opening Day roster as a member of the bullpen, but the 25-year-old has mostly been a starter in the minors, including this year with Oklahoma City where he's allowed three runs with an 8:4 K:BB over four innings.