The Dodgers placed Hurt (shoulder) on the injured list Saturday, retroactive to April 17.

Hurt was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday, and he pitched two shutout innings in the Dodgers 6-2 win over the Nationals. He's posted a 1.35 ERA and 1.35 WHIP over 6.2 innings in the majors this season while recording three strikeouts. In a corresponding move, the Dodgers recalled Nick Ramirez from Triple-A Sacramento on Saturday.