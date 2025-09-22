Hurt (elbow) pitched a perfect inning in relief for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday, finishing a seven-appearance minor-league rehab stint during which he posted a 1.93 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and 10:5 K:BB over 9.1 innings.

Hurt underwent Tommy John surgery last July, so his ability to get into more than a handful of contests at the end of this season is a big positive in itself. The right-hander fared pretty well overall during his rehab assignment, which has come to its conclusion with the end of the Triple-A campaign Sunday. At this point it's unclear if the Dodgers are considering activating Hurt for a final-week look in the big-league bullpen, though the team's relief corps has been pretty shaky of late, so such a decision isn't unfeasible.