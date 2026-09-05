The Dodgers optioned Hurt to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Hurt has posted a 2.92 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 18:7 K:BB over 11 appearances spanning 12.1 innings since the All-Star break, but Los Angeles has opted to send him down, as the team needed to clear a spot on the active roster for Bobby Miller (shoulder), who was activated from the 60-day IL. Given Hurt's recent contributions, there's a good chance he'll be back up with the Dodgers before the end of the regular season.