Hurt (elbow) threw a live batting practice session Monday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Hurt saw action at Triple-A Oklahoma City down the stretch of the regular season, and the fact that he's getting work ahead of Tuesday's Game 1 of the National League Wild Card Series against Cincinnati may mean he's being considered for postseason play. Clarity on whether Hurt will be active for the series will come closer to first pitch Tuesday.