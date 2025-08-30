Hurt (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Hurt has been on the injured list all season while working his way back from Tommy John surgery. He began throwing off a mound back in May and threw live batting practice to Dodgers hitters ahead of Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks. It's unclear exactly how long the Dodgers plan to keep the 27-year-old in the minors, but he will presumably require a handful of rehab appearances before being cleared to return to Los Angeles.