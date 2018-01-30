Dodgers' Manny Banuelos: Inks minors deal with Dodgers
Banuelos signed a minor-league contract with the Dodgers which includes an invitation to spring training, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Banuelos will join his third team in as many years as he looks to make his way back to the majors for the first time since making his debut back in 2015. The 26-year-old spent all of 2017 with the Angels' Triple-A affiliate, struggling to a 4.93 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 4.6 BB/9 across 95 innings. He should serve as organizational bullpen depth next season.
