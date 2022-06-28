site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Manny Banuelos: Designated for assignment
RotoWire Staff
Jun 28, 2022
Banuelos was designated for assignment Tuesday.
It was a nice story to have Banuelos reunited with his first pro organization, but he only spent about a month on the 40-man roster. He had a 2.16 ERA and 1.20 WHIP in 8.1 innings across four appearances out of the bullpen.
