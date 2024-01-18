Banuelos signed with the Rakuten Monkeys of the Chinese Professional Baseball League on Wednesday, Kiley McDaniel of ESPN.com reports.

Banuelos last pitched in the majors in 2022 with the Yankees and Pirates, and he spent the 2023 season in Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball. The 32-year-old southpaw holds a 5.64 ERA and 1.59 WHIP through 118 major-league innings, but it doesn't appear he plans on returning to affiliated ball anytime soon.