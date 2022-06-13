Banuelos allowed a run on three hits and no walks while striking out four in three innings to earn the save in Sunday's win over the Cubs.

Banuelos entered Sunday's matchup with the Yankees holding a 12-3 lead, and he picked up his first career save by pitching the final three innings of the game. The southpaw has posted a 1.29 ERA and 0.86 WHIP in seven innings over his first three major-league appearances but is unlikely to work his way into many high-leverage situations in spite of Sunday's save.