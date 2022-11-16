Banuelos was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Tuesday.
Banuelos appeared in 35 games between the Yankees and Pirates last year and had a 4.39 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 42:21 K:BB across 41 innings. He was acquired by Pittsburgh in July but won't stick on the 40-man roster through the offseason.
More News
-
Pirates' Manny Banuelos: Shipped to Bucs•
-
Yankees' Manny Banuelos: Designated for assignment•
-
Yankees' Manny Banuelos: Picks up three-inning save•
-
Yankees' Manny Banuelos: Contract selected by Yankees•
-
Yankees' Manny Banuelos: Sent to minor-league camp•
-
Yankees' Manny Banuelos: Inks MiLB deal with Yankees•