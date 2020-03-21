Play

Dodgers' Max Muncy: Blasts two spring homers

Muncy hit .200 (5-for-25) with a pair of home runs and two RBI in Cactus League play.

In addition to the long balls, Muncy walked six times this spring -- the second highest mark on the Dodgers -- and scored six runs. The base on balls total highlights an often-overlooked part of Muncy's skill set; the slugger walked 90 times last season, second on the squad and seventh in the National League. Muncy is set to be the Dodgers' primary first baseman this season after playing second base in all or part of 70 games in 2019.

