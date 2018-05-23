Dodgers' Max Muncy: Continues to start at first base
Muncy is starting at first base and hitting eighth Wednesday against the Rockies.
Muncy looked poised to lose out on most of his playing time with Justin Turner returning from the disabled list, but the 27-year-old is set make his fifth consecutive start at first base, with the Dodgers opting to shift Cody Bellinger to center field. Through 29 games this season, Muncy owns a respectable .240/.356/.507 line with five homers and 15 RBI.
