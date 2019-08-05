Dodgers' Max Muncy: Crowns big day with walk-off double

Muncy went 4-for-5 with a home run, two doubles, three runs scored and three RBI in Sunday's walk-off win over San Diego.

Muncy put the Dodgers on the board with a solo shot in the second inning, but his biggest hit came with a pair of runners on base in the ninth. After battling Padres closer Kirby Yates to a full count and fouling off a pair of splitters, he lined a fastball into the right field corner to plate the winning runs. The walk-off hit was the first in the regular season in Muncy's career, though he is likely to be remembered more for his walk-off homer to defeat Boston in game three of the World Series last year. Through 447 plate appearances this season, the 28-year-old is slashing .265/.371/.528 with 27 home runs and 74 runs batted in.