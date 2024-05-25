Betts went 3-for-4 with two doubles, one RBI and a walk in Friday's loss to the Reds.

Betts led the game off with a single, knocking an RBI double in the second inning and added another double in the fourth. He entered Friday in a small slump, going 4-for-22 (.182) over his previous six contests. Despite the skid, he's hitting .291 through 20 games this month. Betts is slashing .338/.438/.554 with 25 extra-base hits through 240 plate appearances.