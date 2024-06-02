Betts went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Rockies.

The Dodgers had all the offense they needed for the win after their first at-bat, as Betts drilled Austin Gomber's first pitch over the wall in left field. Prior to Sunday, Betts had gone 0-for-13 over the last three games, which was his longest slump of the season. That's a testament to his consistency and his elite skills as the tone-setter atop the Dodgers' lineup. Betts is slashing .318/.412/.515 with nine homers, 32 RBI, 43 runs scored, nine stolen bases, 14 doubles and three triples over 60 contests.