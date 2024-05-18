Betts went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and two total runs scored in Friday's 7-3 win over the Reds.

Betts' last two homers have been of the leadoff variety, and they're his only two long balls in May. He's hitting .283 this month, though that's dropped his season-long average to a still-stunning .341 through 47 contests. Betts has added eight homers, 29 RBI, 40 runs scored, eight stolen bases, 11 doubles and three triples over 218 plate appearances while serving as the everyday leadoff hitter.