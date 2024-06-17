The Dodgers placed Betts (wrist) on the 10-day injured list Monday.

Betts remains without a clear timeline to return to the Dodgers lineup after fracturing a bone in his left hand/wrist in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Royals, but fantasy managers should prepare for the seven-time All-Star to be out for multiple weeks. The Dodgers recalled outfielder Miguel Vargas from Triple-A Oklahoma City in a corresponding move. Vargas could serve as a short-side platoon player while he's up with the Dodgers, as manager Dave Roberts suggested after Sunday's game that Miguel Rojas will get the first chance to replace Betts' spot in the everyday lineup at shortstop.