Betts went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and an additional run during Thursday's 11-7 win over the Pirates.

Betts' three-run blast capped off a six-run fifth inning for the Dodgers and plated Miguel Vargas and Austin Barnes. The shortstop also drew a pair of walks. Prior to Thursday's outburst, Betts had been 1-for-24 (.042) across six games. Despite the minor cold spell, Betts owns the ninth-best OPS in MLB at .923 with 10 homers and nine stolen bases.