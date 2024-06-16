Betts (wrist) suffered a fractured bone in his left hand in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Royals.

Betts exited the game in the seventh inning in a heap of pain after taking a fastball off his left hand/wrist and he'll now be sidelined for a significant amount of time. On the bright side, manager Dave Roberts said that the 31-year-old will not need surgery to repair the injury. Betts will likely be placed on the injured list Monday and in his absence, Miguel Rojas could step into a starting role at shortstop for Los Angeles.