Betts went 0-for-3 with a walk, a run and a stolen base in a 3-2 loss to the Phillies on Friday.

While Betts didn't notch a hit in the contest, he gave his fantasy managers some cause for celebration with a ninth-inning steal of second base. The star shortstop then came around to score when the next batter, Tommy Edman, launched a two-run homer. Betts is a pretty good bet to reach double-digit steals given that he has achieved that mark in every season since 2015, though he can be regarded as more of a consistent than a prolific base-stealer given that he hasn't swiped more than 16 bags in a regular season since 2019.