Betts went 3-for-5 with two home runs, three runs scored and four RBI in Friday's 8-5 extra-inning win over the Tigers.

The illness that cost Betts the season-opening series in Tokyo and caused him to lose 18 pounds appears to no longer be an issue for the 32-year-old. Betts nearly won the game for the Dodgers in the eighth inning, when he broke a 2-2 tie with a solo shot off Will Vest, but when that didn't stick he walked it off in the 10th with a three-run blast off Beau Brieske. Betts is 4-for-8 with a walk since returning to the lineup Thursday, and he has yet to strike out.