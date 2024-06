Betts exited Sunday's contest with the Royals in the seventh inning after being hit in the left hand by a pitch, Kirsten Watson of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.

Betts took a 97.9 mph fastball from reliever Dan Altavilla off his left hand in the bottom of the seventh inning, immediately exiting the contest afterwards. The 31-year-old was in an obvious amount of pain and more information on his status will likely come following the conclusion of the game.