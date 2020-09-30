Betts (hip) is starting Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series against the Brewers on Wednesday.
Betts suffered a hip injury Saturday that forced him to miss the regular-season finale, but he'll return to right field and lead off Wednesday. The 28-year-old went 3-for-18 with five runs, one walk and two strikeouts in his five games prior to suffering his injury.
More News
-
Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Completes batting practice•
-
Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Will face live pitching Tuesday•
-
Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Sitting in regular-season finale•
-
Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Exits after first inning•
-
Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Getting maintenance day•
-
Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Produces well in blowout win•