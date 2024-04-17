Betts went 5-for-5 with two doubles, two RBI and two runs Tuesday in the Dodgers' 6-2 win over the Nationals.

Betts produced the majors' first five-hit game of the season Tuesday and matched his previous career high for hits in a game, raising his batting average to an MLB-best .388 in the process. Though the Dodgers' 12-8 start to the season is somewhat disappointing given the immense talent on the roster, Betts and Shohei Ohtani (1.019 OPS) are doing their part in the top two spots in the lineup. Betts has still been able to rack up 22 runs and 18 RBI through 20 games, even while No. 3 hitter Freddie Freeman (.788 OPS) has yet to really get going at the plate.